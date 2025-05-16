JUCO DL Elijah Simmons excited about next chapter at West Virginia

Simmons, 6-foot-2, 280-pounds, picked the program in large part due to the atmosphere and the support around the football program.

So that made his decision to commit to the Big 12 Conference program an easy one.

Garden City C.C. (Kan.) 2025 defensive lineman Elijah Simmons felt that he had found everything he was looking for during his official visit to West Virginia.

“It was a big decision but it felt right,” he said.

The coaching staff is targeting Simmons as a three-technique and the coaching staff was impressed with both how twitchy he is as well as his lateral movement for a defensive lineman.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley served as the lead recruiter for Simmons.

Simmons felt that the scheme is a near perfect match because of the way he can move from gap to gap making what the Mountaineers do attractive to him.

Throw on top the fact that he was able to see everything that the program had to offer on his visit and it made his choice an easy one.

“What stood out to me on the visit was the staff and the facilities,” he said.

Simmons has at least two years of eligibility remaining and is excited for the next chapter of his career in Morgantown after time at both the junior college level and Kent State.

“Let’s work,” he said.