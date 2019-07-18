West Plains (Mo.) Missouri State-West Plains forward Sardaar Calhoun has a lot of decisions to make and not a lot of time to do it.

Calhoun, 6-foot-6, 205-pounds, has collected offers from West Virginia, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Illinois, Minnesota, East Carolina and New Mexico State, among others, but is hoping to have a list of five official visits set in stone by the end of August.