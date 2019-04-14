McNeil, 6-foot-4, 195-pounds, selected the Mountaineers after taking an official visit to campus Thursday and Friday.

West Virginia landed a big piece to the 2019 roster with Dayton (Oh.) Sinclair C.C. guard Sean McNeil committing to the Mountaineers.

West Virginia was one of the first schools to offer McNeil and he represents the third commitment in the 2019 class as head coach Bob Huggins looks to rebuild the roster after several departures.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect held multiple offers including high major tenders from Oregon, Texas Tech, Kansas State, TCU, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma State and Minnesota to name a few.

He had trimmed his list to initially a top six and then finally a top four which included Dayton, Mississippi, Western Kentucky and West Virginia.

The junior college guard is coming off an impressive season scoring just under 30 points per game, while grabbing 6.1 rebounds. With those scoring totals, he also was efficient connecting on almost 50-percent of his shots and 43-percent from three while making 88-percent from the line.

McNeil was impressed with his visit to West Virginia as he was able to get all of his questions answered about the program and cast his lot with the Big 12 Conference school. He took only one other official visit to Dayton prior to his trip to Morgantown

“They made it clear multiple times in our conversations that I am a priority,” he said.

McNeil is originally from Kentucky and will have three years of eligibility remaining at the college level.

WVSports.com will have more with McNeil in the immediate future.