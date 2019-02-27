Collin County C.C. guard Tajzmel Sherman is one of the fast-rising names on the junior college level.

Sherman, 6-foot-4, 185-pounds, is averaging 26 points per game while shooting 48/87/40 from the field and attracting offers from a number of schools such as West Virginia, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Utah. Others such as Kansas, Oregon and Texas A&M have expressed strong interest.

The Mountaineers have been involved over the past three months lead by the efforts of assistant Larry Harrison.