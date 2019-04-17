The junior college scorer took official visits to all three programs but ultimately the well-established connections with head coach Bob Huggins and assistant Larry Harrison and opportunity in Morgantown were too much to ignore. Not to mention his time on the visit.

Sherman, 6-foot-4, 185-pounds, selected the Mountaineers after narrowing his list down to a final three which also included Utah and Southern Methodist.

The West Virginia basketball program hit big again in the junior college ranks with the commitment of Missouri City (Tx.) Collin County C.C. guard Tajzmel Sherman .

“It was exactly the best opportunity for me and my family. Coach Huggins is a hall of fame coach and I can't wait to play for him," he said.



West Virginia has been involved with Sherman since January and the coaching staff had prioritized the talented guard due to his ability to get to the rim as well as shoot the ball.

One of the most prolific scorers at the junior college level, Sherman averaged 25.9 points per game while dishing out 4.8 assists as a prospect that could play point or two-guard. He also shot 49-percent from the floor, as well as 39.3-percent from three and 87.5 percent from the foul line showcasing his ability to score at all three levels.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect took his official visit to West Virginia over the weekend after previously making stops at Utah March 24 and SMU March 29.

Other programs such as Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati were among a few of the schools that had also offered and he had generated interest from many others.

Sherman will have three years to play two left at West Virginia and is expected to sign his letter of intent with the Mountaineers Wednesday locking him in with the program.

The combo guard steps into a situation where he will be able to compete immediately for time in the backcourt and his size as well as athleticism was a missing piece for the program a year ago.

Sherman is the fourth commitment for West Virginia in the 2019 class and second in the past couple days joining Dayton (Oh.) Sinclair C.C. guard Sean McNeil as future backcourt mates.

WVSports.com will have more with Sherman in the near future.