JUCO OL Bass holds WVU offer, now learning more about school
Butte College (Ca.) offensive lineman TJ Bass is still figuring out some things about West Virginia.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, knows that he likes the song ‘Country Roads’ but outside of that he is still researching and figuring out what all the program has to offer.
But the Mountaineers are definitely in the mix with his recruitment now after offering a scholarship.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news