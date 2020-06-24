WVSports - JUCO OL Belton excited over West Virginia football offer

JUCO OL Belton excited over West Virginia football offer
Milledgeville (Ga.) Georgia Military College offensive tackle Anthony Belton didn’t get to experience the recruiting process the first time around so he is enjoying things this time around.
Belton, 6-foot-6, 320-pounds, was a non-qualifier out of Tallahassee so he wasn’t able to enjoy all of the pomp and circumstance that comes with being recruited. This time around, Belton is excited to hear from all the various schools including one of his most recent offers West Virginia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news