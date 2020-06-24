 WVSports - JUCO OL Belton excited over West Virginia football offer
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

JUCO OL Belton excited over West Virginia football offer

Belton plans to visit the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Milledgeville (Ga.) Georgia Military College offensive tackle Anthony Belton didn’t get to experience the recruiting process the first time around so he is enjoying things this time around.

Belton, 6-foot-6, 320-pounds, was a non-qualifier out of Tallahassee so he wasn’t able to enjoy all of the pomp and circumstance that comes with being recruited. This time around, Belton is excited to hear from all the various schools including one of his most recent offers West Virginia.

