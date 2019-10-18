News More News
JUCO pass rusher Diaby sets official visit to see West Virginia football

Diaby now plans to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program after receiving an offer.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia needs to find some immediate help in the pass rushing department for next season and recent offer Milledgeville (Ga.) Georgia Military College defensive end Yaya Diaby certainly fits that bill.

Diaby, 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, had been in touch with the West Virginia coaches for several weeks led by defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and the program elected to take things a step further by offering him a scholarship offer over the weekend.

