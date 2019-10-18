West Virginia needs to find some immediate help in the pass rushing department for next season and recent offer Milledgeville (Ga.) Georgia Military College defensive end Yaya Diaby certainly fits that bill.

Diaby, 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, had been in touch with the West Virginia coaches for several weeks led by defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and the program elected to take things a step further by offering him a scholarship offer over the weekend.