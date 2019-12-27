Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. running back La’Damian Webb is still sorting out his official visit schedule in the month of January but one school that is on the radar is West Virginia.

Webb, 5-foot-9, 195-pounds, is coming off an impressive freshman season at the junior college level where he earned second-team NJCAA all-American honors after rushing for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 151 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.