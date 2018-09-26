JUCO safety Beekman making most of opportunity, WVU involved
Sometimes Bryce Beekman feels like he almost has to pinch himself to see if he’s actually awake.
That’s because the Yuma (Az.) Arizona Western C.C. safety prospect has traveled quite a path to be on the doorstep of making it to the division one level of college football.
Beekman, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, is originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he was also a standout basketball player but his grades kept him off the radar.
