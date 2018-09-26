Sometimes Bryce Beekman feels like he almost has to pinch himself to see if he’s actually awake.

That’s because the Yuma (Az.) Arizona Western C.C. safety prospect has traveled quite a path to be on the doorstep of making it to the division one level of college football.

Beekman, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, is originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he was also a standout basketball player but his grades kept him off the radar.