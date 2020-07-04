WVSports - JUCO WR Robinson wanting to find out more about West Virginia football

Brooklyn (N.Y.) ASA College wide receiver Kaedin Robinson has only been in touch with West Virginia for a few weeks but is excited to see where it goes from here.

Robinson, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, is coming off a season where he hauled in 37 catches for 879 yards and 9 scores which has gotten the attention of multiple program with Washington State, Central Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana and Coastal Carolina among those that have already offered scholarships.