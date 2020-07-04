 WVSports - JUCO WR Robinson wanting to find out more about West Virginia football
JUCO WR Robinson wanting to find out more about West Virginia football

Robinson has been in talks with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Brooklyn (N.Y.) ASA College wide receiver Kaedin Robinson has only been in touch with West Virginia for a few weeks but is excited to see where it goes from here.

Robinson, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, is coming off a season where he hauled in 37 catches for 879 yards and 9 scores which has gotten the attention of multiple program with Washington State, Central Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana and Coastal Carolina among those that have already offered scholarships.

