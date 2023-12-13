West Virginia Judge John P. Bailey has issued a temporary restraining order on the NCAA enforcing transfer eligibility rules for 14 days and restricted the rule of restitution.

Bailey made the ruling after hearing testimony from three athletes as well as arguments and submissions from the parties. That will be in place until the preliminary injunction is heard on Dec. 27 for the state of Ohio case, however he did not make a ruling on RaeQuan Battle’s case and deferred ruling.

The suit was filed by a coalition of seven states including West Virginia.

“Very pleased our state-based coalition was able to achieve a temporary restraining order against the NCAA’s transfer rule. Big win for RaeQuan Battle! I will always stand strong for WV and the rule of law,” West Virginia Attorney’s General Patrick Morrisey said.

This decision would clear the way for Battle to be eligible for those 14 days, but it remains to be seen if that decision will be made as the Mountaineers are still in the reconsideration process of his appeal to gain immediate eligibility this season.

In fact, it was noted during the hearing that West Virginia submitted new information to the NCAA as recently as this morning.

However, restricting the restitution rule would prevent the NCAA from penalizing teams or players retroactively.

Battle was one of three student-athletes who testified Wednesday along with Miami (Oh.) quarterback Maddox Kopp and Cincinnati basketball player Jamille Reynolds.

Battle, who transferred to West Virginia from Montana State, was denied immediate eligibility as a two-time transfer by the NCAA. He began his career at Washington. He then was denied an appeal, although West Virginia has entered into the reconsideration phase of that process.

NCAA prohibits non-graduate transfer student-athletes from transferring twice without a waiver, but this decision would open the door for Battle to potentially play over the next 14 days.

The NCAA released the following statement

"As a result of today's decision impacting Division I student-athletes, the Association will not enforce the year-in-residency requirement for multi-time transfers and will begin notifying member schools"