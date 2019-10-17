Barring any changes over the next two days, the West Virginia Mountaineers will have its starting quarterback back on the field Saturday against No. 5 Oklahoma.

Head coach Neal Brown announced on his radio show on IMG that redshirt junior Austin Kendall, who has started each game this season for the Mountaineers at quarterback, will get the start against the Sooners in Norman.



Kendall exited last Saturday’s 38-14 loss to Iowa State in Morgantown after the offense’s first drive.



“Thankfully it wasn't a structural injury, so his shoulder's in tact, it was a muscle injury," Brown said on his show. "Barring any changes over the next 48 hours, he will lineup behind center on Saturday."



In his place, redshirt junior Jack Allison completed 18-of-24 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and interception.



Kendall has completed 126-of-191 passes for 1,247 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions so far this season.



Saturday will also be Kendall's return to Norman where he spent three seasons as a backup with the Oklahoma program.

The game on Saturday is set for a noon ET kickoff and will be televised on FOX.