The Delaware native took an unofficial visit to Morgantown and developed a strong connection with his lead recruiters coordinator Jordan Lesley and defensive line coach AJ Jackson.

Durojaiye, 6-foot-4, 278-pounds, was a target of the Mountaineers during his initial recruitment as the Big 12 Conference program made his final five before he selected Kentucky.

West Virginia continues to look for help on the defensive line and the program has secured more reinforcements with the commitment of Kentucky defensive end transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye.

“They showed me all the facilities and everything. I loved what I saw. I took an official visit to a school and they’re not even in my top five so West Virginia made itself stand out,” he said at the time.

It only made sense that after Durojaiye entered the transfer portal after one season in Lexington that the Mountaineers would be one of the schools to quickly jump into the picture.

West Virginia hosted Durojaiye on an official visit May 3-5 and then another to Colorado before thinking things over and committing to the Mountaineers.

While Durojaiye only saw the field for 22 snaps during his lone year at Kentucky, the defensive end is only one year removed from collecting a long list of scholarship offers. He will have four years left in his career.

Durojaiye becomes the latest addition for West Virginia along the defensive front this off-season from the transfer ranks joining Tennessee State end Davoan Hawkins, Penn State nose guard Fatorma Mulbah and Abilene Christian edge rusher Tyrin Bradley.

He represents the 12th transfer addition this off-season.

WVSports.com will have more with Durojaiye in the near future.