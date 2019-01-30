Koenning focused on match ups as he builds WVU defense
When it comes Vic Koenning’s defense, it boils down to match-ups.
The long-time defensive coordinator isn’t married to a particular scheme mixing in elements of a 4-2-5, 3-4 and even 4-3 at times to have the right personnel on the field at the right times.
Who and when become much more important elements to the mixture than the overall blueprint for a scheme.
