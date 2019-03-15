Koenning takes holistic approach to changes on WVU defense
This isn’t Vic Koenning’s first rodeo.
Over the course of his career, Koenning has become a create of adjustment as he's had jobs at multiple schools as a coordinator.
In fact, if there was a book on how to handle the intricacies of adjusting after a coaching change you might just find a picture of him in it.
He did it at Troy. Did it at Illinois – and Kansas State, North Carolina and Clemson, too.
At each of those stops, Koenning has had to make changes and it’s a holistic approach that takes into consideration a number of areas to make things easier.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news