{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 08:23:00 -0500') }}

Koenning takes holistic approach to changes on WVU defense

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
Managing Editor

This isn’t Vic Koenning’s first rodeo.

Over the course of his career, Koenning has become a create of adjustment as he's had jobs at multiple schools as a coordinator.

In fact, if there was a book on how to handle the intricacies of adjusting after a coaching change you might just find a picture of him in it.

He did it at Troy. Did it at Illinois – and Kansas State, North Carolina and Clemson, too.

At each of those stops, Koenning has had to make changes and it’s a holistic approach that takes into consideration a number of areas to make things easier.

