News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 16:52:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Late addition JUCO CB Ford eyeing WVU official

N5yue29xklkfmiuohoyv
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Huntington Beach (Ca.) Golden West C.C. cornerback Justin Ford has one visit left before he is set to make a college decision and has a place in mind for where that will be.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}