LB Campbell has West Virginia in final three, eyes August choice

Campbell, 6-foot-2, 220-pounds, took official visits to each of the three programs in June with Maryland receiving the first one at the beginning of the month followed by a trip to Morgantown June 22-24.

Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed 2023 linebacker Amare Campbell is down to West Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland with a decision set for Aug. 24.

West Virginia already has a pair of linebackers in the fold in the 2023 class but is looking to add at least one more with a decision date set for next month.

From there, the Rivals.com three-star prospect made a quick turnaround official visit to North Carolina prior to the start of the summer dead period.

The athletic linebacker has kept things relatively close to the vest but the Mountaineers are still very much in play after a highly productive official visit to campus.

Linebackers coach Jeff Koonz has served as the lead recruiter for Campbell and the two have established a strong bond at this stage of the process. However, North Carolina is a very serious challenger in the race and the Tar Heels have long been linked with the Virginia product.

Campbell could end up at several different spots at the college level but has the size and athleticism to play multiple positions in the West Virginia defensive scheme.

The Mountaineers already have pledges from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln 2023 linebacker Ben Cutter in the class.

Campbell is one of 25 players that took an official visit to West Virginia this summer and 17 of those have committed to the Mountaineers football program.

WVSports.com will continue to update the latest with Campbell and the rest of the class.