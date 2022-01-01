LB Chandler-Semedo will return to West Virginia

West Virginia will get back its leading tackler in 2022 when senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo announced that he would be returning.

Chandler-Semedo, 5-foot-10, 226-pounds, is coming off a fantastic campaign with 110 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 2 interceptions.

He has played in 44 career games with 31 starts and gives the Mountaineers a significant boost at a position of need.

The Ohio native has been the constant at the linebacker position over the past couple seasons and can line up at either the mike or will linebacker spots.

Chandler-Semedo is the first senior to announce that he will be taking advantage of the NCAA providing an additional season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.