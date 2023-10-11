Ben Cutter has always had the approach of preparing like a starter.

The West Virginia true freshman linebacker always opts to stay ready because in football anything can and sometimes does happen.

And that approach has paid off early in his career.

So when his number was called to fill in for Tray Lathan following an injury against TCU, the stage wasn’t too big for him in large part because Cutter had done the work beforehand. But now with Lathan sidelined for the remainder of the year, that is going to be even more critical.

Cutter had previously been rotating every other series with Lathan at the MIKE spot and saw 47 snaps against TCU. That role is only going to increase as he is going to start the game against Houston at that position.

"The number one thing is Ben plays the game the right way. Plays fast, plays physical but just like any freshman there is always a learning curve. Have to keep him in good situations and positions but Ben will be fine," coordinator Jordan Lesley said.

Still, Cutter believes that arriving in January gave him a chance to really acclimate not only physically by adding 25-pounds to his frame but mentally with his responsibilities.

“I had plenty of time for the game to start slowing down. So I felt like I was really prepared,” he said.

Cutter had to learn certain techniques at the college level such as using his hands and learning some of his coverage responsibilities after being a downhill linebacker in high school. The way his high school’s defense was set up was to box the ball to him in the middle which allowed him to rack up 193 tackles, 2 sacks and 4 interceptions over the course of his senior season.

“I love fitting the run but we didn’t have too many coverage rules. Coming in here and learning and seeing all the things you see, all the coverages you see was a huge adjustment but coming in early helped with that,” Cutter said.

Cutter still needs to add some weight to his frame with his ideal size hoping to be 233-pounds by the time next year rolls around but for now he is excited to see what the future holds on that front.

That’s especially true because Cutter picked the Mountaineers in large part because of how they can continue to develop him and prepare him to become the best football player he can be.

His final three was down to West Virginia, Louisville and Appalachian State out of high school and the player development angle was one that pushed the Mountaineers over the top.

“I was always in the weight room in high school but nothing compares to the work we do here and how much progress we make in a short period of time,” he said.

And now with Lathan sidelined, Cutter has seen his path accelerated with a chance to make his mark as the MIKE next to standout linebacker Lee Kpogba.