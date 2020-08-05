WVSports - LB Hammett follows heart to West Virginia football

He was following his heart down Country Roads.

That was all Hammett needed, his mind was made up.

Despite the distance from home compared to the local school he was currently committed, she gave him her blessing and told him to make the best decision for him.

Miami (Fla.) Northwestern outside linebacker Ja’Corey Hammett had felt strongly about West Virginia for the past few weeks so he asked his mother about it.

Hammett, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, had been committed to Miami since the turn of the New Year but the Mountaineers never let up in their pursuit. Those efforts were led by inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett and the two developed a close bond that kept turning Hammett’s attention to Morgantown.

After taking a virtual visit to campus and giving it some more time to simmer, he elected to back off his pledge to the Hurricanes and commit to the Mountaineers.

“Coach Trickett has been talking to me every day,” he said. “We have just been talking and it was always one of my dream schools.”

Needless to say the West Virginia coaches were excited over the news.

“Last night they were partying in Morgantown,” he said. “And I’m excited.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect will slot in as a bandit linebacker in the West Virginia scheme and the attraction is that it is much of what he already does at the high school level. While the coaches saw a fit with his speed and athleticism, Hammett believes it is a perfect landing spot for him as well.

“They think I’ve got the perfect size to come in and play right now,” he said.

Hammett has yet to visit West Virginia yet, but has seen the program in-depth on the virtual tour. That allowed him to get his questions answered, see the campus and meet with the coaches.

“And see the new facilities they’re planning. They’re amazing,” he said.

The athletic linebacker plans to enroll at West Virginia in January to start his college career and now plans to bring his recruitment to a close. Hammett intends to shut down the process and is now excited to start preparing for his career in Morgantown.

“I’m here for the next three or four years, so remember the name. You’re going to hear it a lot,” he said.



