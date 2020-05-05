News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 08:21:25 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Lovett in regular contact with West Virginia football

Lovett is a top option for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Lovett is a top option for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Rockledge (Fla.) linebacker Zachary Lovett has plenty of options on the table but a few schools are starting to stick out above the rest including West Virginia.Lovett, 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, has co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}