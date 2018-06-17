Lineman Merritt has options, WVU involved after camp stop
Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller lineman Alex Merritt is known primarily for his abilities on the defensive side but after camping at West Virginia it could be his ability to play either way that has the attention of the Mountaineers coaching staff.
Merritt, 6-foot-2, 265-pounds, has spent only one season on the offensive side of the ball at the high school level but worked out at both spots along the line during the course of the camp Saturday.
That stood out to the coaching staff, who was by all accounts impressed with his versatility.
