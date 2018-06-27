James Long returned to West Virginia’s bench last season, but this time, it wasn’t in uniform.

After graduating from West Virginia in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in finance, the former walk-on was part of a few staff changes within the program and was named the Assistant Director of Basketball Operations last summer. He’s currently pursuing a master’s degree in sport management and is entering his second season as a video coordinator with the program.

“It’s a lot different, you see the other side of things, but it’s all good,” Long said. “We’re all family here and it was a little tough at first playing with the guys and then going on to the other side of things, but it was a good thing. I knew how to talk to them...know what they like film wise and it’s been good.”

The opportunity became available after West Virginia Assistant Coach, Billy Hahn, retired from coaching last June which opened up a spot on the bench.

“I was getting into coaching and then Coach (Billy) Hunt retired and a spot opened up and then Coach (Bob Huggins) brought me back on staff thankfully,” Long said.

Working in his new role has given Long a new appreciation for the amount of work that’s performed by people throughout the program behind the scenes aside from the court.

“I’ve really noticed how hard everybody works,” Long said. “(As) players, we worked very hard, but seeing how the staff works--I knew they worked really hard when I played here, but I didn’t know how hard everybody worked from top to bottom. It’s unbelievable.”

The passion for the program and university runs deep with the Charleston native.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins praised Long for his leadership both on and off the court as a player and for his positive impact in shaping the future of West Virginia basketball.

“Every recruit that we’ve brought on campus, he’s been involved,” Huggins said of Long following senior night during the 2016-2017 season. “He wants to be involved. He believes in West Virginia University and he believes in the program and does a great job of selling it to other people.”

For Long, the lifelong passion he’s had for the Mountaineers and admiration for Huggins made it simple for him to pitch the program to visiting recruits.

“It was easy to be able to pitch West Virginia being from here. (I’ve) been a Mountaineer my whole life and I was talking from the heart about this school and about (Huggins). He’s always been my favorite coach. I’ve watched him since he was at Cincinnati,” Long said. “I feel like it was all genuine and from the heart which is why I feel like I did a good job with them.”

As a player, Long came to Morgantown as a walk-on after transferring from Wofford and saw very minimal playing time during his three seasons in the gold and blue and made just one start for the Mountaineers.

That lone start came on senior night against in 2017 when Huggins decided to start the all five of the team’s seniors against Iowa State. Long made the most of his opportunity and sunk a three-pointer for the game’s first points.

Those were his only points of the night as West Virginia went on to defeat the Cyclones, 87-76.

“I’m always going to think back to that,” Long said. “It’s kind of my big memory from that season--beating Baylor when they were No. 1 in the country, going to the Sweet 16, that was a really good season, but I’ll always remember that. Thankfully, (Huggins) gave me an opportunity to play here and gave me an opportunity to start on senior year and that’s something I’ll always have with you for the rest of my life.”

As far as what the future holds, Long is taking it one thing at a time and is focusing on his current role with the team.

“I’m just trying to do my job well right now,” Long said. “I’m not really worried about what’s next.”