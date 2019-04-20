SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





The NFL is evolving with size requirements for personnel at various positions and David Long is completely fine with that.

Long doesn’t meet many of the conventional metrics for linebackers at the next level but what he does provide is a play-making ability at that spot and a penchant for creating havoc in the backfield. However, those box-in numbers are quickly evolving based on how the game is being played.

“I’m fast enough to go on the outside, I’m physical and fast enough to play on the inside,” he said.

That has been enough to draw interest from various NFL teams after declaring for the draft following a standout junior campaign where he set the school record for tackles for loss.

In his discussions with NFL teams to date, Long has received looks primarily at linebacker both inside or outside depending on the team and it’s a reflection of just how much the game has changed.

“I’m glad it’s changing. But if you can play football, you can play football no matter where you go,” he said.

The Ohio native has several workouts scheduled ahead of the draft and plans to remain in Morgantown training prior to the event kicks off. Long has been dealing with the effects of a high-ankle sprain since the senior bowl practices but was able to get out and perform at the Mountaineers Pro-Day Event.

That resulted in impressing some of the NFL scouts that were in attendance.

“I went out there and did what I could and I got a lot of good feedback. I looked smooth in my drills,” he said.

Long is quickly speeding toward realizing one of his life dreams and the experience to get to that point has been one that he won’t forget with the training and getting to know NFL personnel. Now he is hoping that scouts let his tape instead of his size do the talking.

“I think my film speaks for itself. Just the physical, fast, dominant player that I am,” he said.