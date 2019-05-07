News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 08:25:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Looking ahead at 2020 in-state targets for West Virginia

Bpyspbk20ek2sc0uwhc8
Frazier holds an offer from West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia is still in the midst of putting together the pieces for its current recruiting class, but the great game is always played a step ahead.

So WVSports.com takes a look at some of the top in-state players for the 2020 cycle and where some of them stand with the Mountaineers early in the process.

So without any further wait.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}