New West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries must now turn his attention to building the roster for his inaugural season in Morgantown. So, what's next with the roster? DeVries inherited one player once the dust settled in forward Ofri Naveh. The new head coach has already added his son Tucker DeVries, who is coming off back-to-back years as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball in the state of Tennessee in KJ Tenner, first-team all-state Ohio guard Jonathan Powell, as well as Illinois transfers and former four-star recruits guard Sencire Harris and forward Amani Hansberry, UIC guard Tony Okani, Fresno State big Eduardo Andre, Washington State guard Joseph Yesufu, Oklahoma State point guard Javon Small and Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone. With so much that can change between now and when the dust settles on this class it's impossible to predict what the class size will ultimately look like but what we can do is examine what targets that could be on the list.

Powell started his career at North Carolina A&T where he spent two seasons. He took a redshirt in 2020, but then averaged 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocked shots and 22.5 minutes per game while shooting 42% from the field while being named to the league's all-rookie team. He then transferred to Sacramento State where he averaged 12.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 49-percent this past season. Entered the transfer portal and committed to Louisiana before he reentered and has now heard from a number of schools including West Virginia. Two years left. He is taking an official visit to West Virginia June 5-7.

Hawkins spent four years at Illinois and improved during each of those. The California native appeared in 126 games during his time with the Illini and started 82 including all 68 over the past two seasons. Hawkins averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 45-percent from the floor and 37-percent from three. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer option.

Kaluma spent two years at Creighton and then one at Kansas State where he saw action in 101 games with 99 starts over that time. During his career he has averaged 12.2 points and shot 43-percent from the floor and 31-percent from three. Kaluma is coming off a season where he averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Wildcats while being named to the Big 12 Honorable Mention team. Kaluma entered the transfer portal and tested the NBA waters but elected to come back to college with one season left in his career.

Menifield started his career at Washington where he averaged 10.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41-percent from the field and 33-percent from beyond the arc as a dynamic guard during his true freshman season. The Michigan native elected to leave after a season and ended up at Arkansas. However, he was initially declared academically ineligible and had to enroll as a walk-on that wasn't eligible until December. From there, Menifield appeared in just 14 games until sustaining an injury. He still was productive averaging 7.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38-percent from the floor and 32-percent from three. Menifield then elected to enter the transfer portal again and would have two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Evans was named the SWAC Player of the Year after averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 39.2-percent from three. The Mississippi native spent four seasons at Jackson State including a redshirt and then entered the transfer portal to a long list of suitors including West Virginia. Evans has one season left.

Moore started his career at North Carolina State where he averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a team-leading 1.4 steals per game over his 25 appearances in his lone season there. Transferred to Mississippi State where he has spent the past three seasons with an average of 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The North Carolina native is an experienced guard that would have one year left and has already been contacted by West Virginia along with other schools.

Cooper appeared in just 15 games during his time with the Sooners where he averaged 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds per contest. The Oklahoma native was a four-star prospect out of high school and is a long, athletic option. He would have three years left.

Cook spent three seasons at Fairfield where he appeared in 91 games and started a total of 73 of those including all but one in his last two years. Cook put up 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds in his final season there before entering the transfer portal and ending up at Georgetown. During his lone season with the Hoyas the forward averaged 10.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Parker only spent one season at Alabama where he redshirted but the 6-foot-8 but was a high-level recruit out of Crossroad Academy in Florida. There he earned Florida Class 2A Player of the Year and averaged 24.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per game during his senior year. Parker is a versatile guard that could potentially fill a number of roles and would have all four seasons remaining.