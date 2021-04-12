West Virginia has added one transfer this off-season in Old Dominion point guard Malik Curry and WVSports.com looks at some of the advanced metrics to see how he can help the basketball program.

Curry, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, is coming off an impressive senior season with the Monarchs where he averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He shot 45.6 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep, while hitting 85-percent of his free throw attempts.