Looking at the West Virginia offensive roster measurables
Fall camp is in the books at West Virginia as the Mountaineers speed toward the start of the 2021 season.
WVSports.com examines the roster and looks at each position group on the offensive side of the ball to see how players have changed their bodies from the off-season as well as how the newcomers stack up.
*=New to the program.
Quarterbacks:
14 Matt Cavallaro, 5-11, 200, r-So (-1 lb)
*7 Will Crowder, 6-2, 208, Fr.
2 Jarrett Doege, 6-2, 208, r-Sr.
11 Garrett Greene, 5-10, 193, r-Fr. (+ 1 lb)
Running back:
4 Leddie Brown, 5-11, 216, Sr. (+6 lbs)
37 Owen Chafin, 5-8, 202, r-So. (+2 lbs)
*26 Justin Johnson, 5-10, 196, Fr.
24 Tony Mathis, 5-11, 205, r-So.
36 Marquan Rucker, 5-11, 201, r-Fr.
22 A’Varius Sparrow, 5-9, 196, r-Fr. (-1 lbs)
Wide receiver:
17 Sam Brown, 6-2, 200, r-Fr. (+3 lbs)
83 C.J. Cole, 6-3, 204, r-Fr.
9 Isaiah Esdale, 6-0, 202, r-Sr. (+1 lb)
0 Bryce Ford-Wheaton, 6-3, 220, r-Jr. (+2 lbs)
29 Preston Fox, 5-10, 180, r-Fr.
13 Sam James, 6-0, 183, r-Jr. (-1 lb)
89 Graeson Malashevich, 5-9, 180, r-So. (+1 lb)
*3 Kaden Prather, 6-4, 210, Fr.
10 Sean Ryan, 6-3, 198, Sr. (+4 lbs)
15 Reese Smith, 5-10, 186, r-Fr.
16 Winston Wright, 5-10, 180, Jr.
Tight end:
85 T.J. Banks, 6-5, 245, r-Jr. (-10 lbs)
*81 Treylan Davis, 6-3, 246, Fr.
80 Charles Finley, 6-4, 220, r-Fr. (+ 14 lbs)
87 Mike O’Laughlin, 6-5, 252, r-Jr. (-3 lbs)
*82 Victor Wikstrom, 6-3, 250, Fr.
Offensive line:
65 Donovan Beaver, 6-6, 310, r-S0. (+2 lbs)
*63 Bryce Biggs, 6-4, 294, Fr.
61 Tyler Connolly, 6-5, 345, r-So. (+10 lbs)
60 Noah Drummond, 6-0, 290, r-Jr.
54 Zach Frazier, 6-3, 306, So. (-2 lbs)
66 Ja'Quay Hubbard, 6-5, 310, r-So.
74 James Gmiter, 6-3, 298, r-Jr. (-2 lbs)
79 John Hughes, 6-4, 305, Sr. (+ 7 lbs)
58 Nick Malone, 6-5, 290, r-So. (-2 lbs)
*72 Doug Nester, 6-5, 321, r-Jr.
79 Chris Mayo, 6-5, 297, r-Fr. (- 23 lbs)
*64 Wyatt Milum, 6-6, 291, Fr.
55 Parker Moorer, 6-4, 308, r-So. (+2 lbs)
59 Jackson Oxley, 6-2, 278, r-Fr.
*55 Tomas Rimac, 6-6, 298, Fr.
70 Sean See, 6-10, 370, r-Fr.
53 Jordan White, 6-2, 298, r-Fr. (-2 lbs)
50 Brandon Yates, 6-4, 295, r-So. (-11 lbs)
