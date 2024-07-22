Looking at the West Virginia offensive roster measurables
Fall camp is on the horizon at West Virginia as the Mountaineers speed toward the start of the 2024 season.
WVSports.com examines the roster and looks at each position group on the offensive side of the ball to see how players have changed their bodies from the off-season as well as how the newcomers stack up.
*=New to the program.
Quarterbacks:
6 Garrett Greene, 5-11, 201, Sr. (-1 lb)
8 Nicco Marchiol, 6-1, 223, r-So. (+15 lbs)
12 Jackson Crist, 6-2, 208, r-Jr. (-2 lbs)
*14 Khalil Wilkins, 6-3, 202, Fr.
*15 Ryder Burton, 6-2, 201, r-Fr.
15 Scott Kean, 6-2, 203, r-So.
Running backs:
0 Jaylen Anderson, 5-11, 220, r-Jr. (+6 lbs)
4 CJ Donaldson, 6-1, 238, Jr.
*20 Diore Hubbard, 5-10, 193, Fr.
22 Jaheim White, 5-7, 195, So. (+3 lbs)
*23 Trae'Von Dunbar, 5-9, 210, Fr.
*27 Clay Ash, 5-9, 195, Fr.
30 Judah Price, 5-7, 168, r-Fr. (-11 lbs)
Wide Receivers:
*2 Justin Robinson, 6-4, 218, Sr.
*5 Jaden Bray, 6-2, 205, r-Jr.
7 Traylon Ray, 6-1, 195, So. (+2 lbs)
10 Jarel Williams, 6-2, 204, r-So. (-2 lbs)
*11 Ric'Darious Farmer, 5-11, 165, Fr.
*18 Brandon Rehmann, 6-0, 190, Fr.
24 Rodney Gallagher, 5-10, 178, So. (+6 lbs)
25 Tyler Evans, 5-8, 183, r-So.
29 Preston Fox, 5-10, 191, r-Jr. (+4 lbs)
80 TJ Johnson, 6-3, 223, r-Fr. (-5 lbs)
83 C.J. Cole, 6-4, 206, r-Jr. (-1 lbs)
84 Hudson Clement, 6-1, 198, r-So. (-1 lbs)
*85 Dom Collins, 5-9, 168, Fr.
Tight ends/fullbacks:
43 Colin McBee, 6-0, 239, r-So. (+3 lbs)
36 Noah Braham, 6-3, 245, r-Fr. (+7 lbs)
81 Treylan Davis, 6-3, 265, r-Jr. (+7 lbs)
86 Will Dixon, 6-5, 244, r-So.(+13 lbs)
87 Kole Taylor, 6-7, 255, Sr. (+5 lbs)
*88 Jack Sammarco, 6-5, 238, Fr.
Offensive line:
50 Brandon Yates, 6-4, 310, r-Sr. (+1 lb)
52 Nick Krahe, 6-6, 304, r-Fr. (+ 7 lbs)
55 Tomas Rimac, 6-6, 318, r-Jr. (+4 lbs)
56 Sullivan Weidman, 6-5, 318, r-S0. (-2 lbs)
*57 Lucas Austin, 6-6, 287, Fr.
58 Nick Malone, 6-5, 298, r-Sr.
60 Johnny Williams, 6-7, 315, r-Fr. (+8 lbs)
*62 Kyle Altuner, 6-2, 288, Fr.
63 Bryce Biggs, 6-4, 305, r-So. (-5 lbs)
64 Cooper Young, 6-5, 319, r-Fr. (-1 lbs)
*65 Justin Terry, 6-5, 338, Fr.
66 Ja'Quay Hubbard, 6-5, 322, r-Sr.
67 Landen Livingston, 6-4, 295, r-So.
74 Wyatt Milum, 6-6, 317, Jr. (+5 lbs)
*78 Xavier Bausley, 6-4, 308, r-So.
