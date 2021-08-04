Sometimes the game of football finds you and that was the case for Chris Henry.

A native of Belle Chase, Louisiana outside of New Orleans, Henry had to be talked into initially playing the game of football at his high school and when he did he wanted to start as a quarterback.

That didn’t last long however, and he would move to a new position altogether by his sophomore year. Henry, or nobody around him really, knew it at the time but the move would change everything for him.