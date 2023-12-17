Minkins, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown over the Dec. 15 weekend and saw enough to end his recruitment by committing to the Mountaineers.

West Virginia has filled a need in the secondary through the transfer portal with a commitment from Louisville safety transfer Josh Minkins.

The Louisville native was limited to just eight games this past season where he recorded 21 tackles with 3 starts, but the prior season started all 13-games for the Cardinals. Minkins played in a total of 39 games during his career and recorded 92 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

West Virginia became the first program to offer Minkins when he entered the transfer portal led by the efforts of secondary coach ShaDon Brown. While others such as Cincinnati, Tulsa and Akron would follow suit, the Mountaineers would be able to get him to campus for an official visit to wrap things up.

Minkins has one season of eligibility remaining in his career and is expected to slot in at safety where the Mountaineers need more depth in the backend.

Minkins has played almost 1,100 snaps over his time with Louisville.

WVSports.com will have more with Minkins in the near future.