The Mountaineers were one of the primary schools recruiting Taylor after the program initially offered him as a high school senior at Central High School in Grand Junction, Colorado in the 2020 class.

Taylor, 6-foot-7, 250-pounds, became a priority for West Virginia once he entered the transfer portal Dec. 8 with the Big 12 Conference program quickly jumping in with a scholarship offer.

West Virginia has addressed a need at the tight end position with a commitment from LSU transfer Kole Taylor after visiting Morgantown on an official visit.

Taylor spent three seasons with the Tigers where he hauled in 17 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown during that time as well as developing as a blocker while changing his body. He played a total of 693 snaps during his time in Baton Rouge.

Taylor took an official visit to Morgantown beginning Dec. 15 and selected the Mountaineers over a number of schools that got involved with his recruitment including Oklahoma State.

The addition of Taylor gives the Mountaineers a proven tight end that has played at a high level and can step in to help replace the losses of Mike O’Laughlin to the transfer portal and Brian Polendey to graduation after this past campaign. Taylor should compete for time immediately with the program.

Taylor committed to West Virginia over offers from Oklahoma State, Colorado and others.

The Colorado native will have at least two years left in his career and gives the Mountaineers a quality addition from a power five program in LSU. West Virginia wanted to address the tight end position through the transfer portal and Taylor goes a long way toward doing just that.

WVSports.com will have more with Taylor in the near future.