Martin discusses Showtime, upcoming plans after WVU stop
Charleston (W.Va.) Capital athlete Kerry Martin came into the visit to West Virginia hoping to answer some of the last remaining questions he had about the program.
It seems all boxes were checked on that front.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news