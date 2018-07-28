The Rivals.com two-star prospect was on campus for the Showtime Camp Friday night and decided to move quickly offering his pledge to the coaches the next day.

Martin, 6-foot-2, 188-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Rutgers, Cincinnati and host of others but ultimately it came down to fit.

Charleston (W.Va.) Capital athlete Kerry Martin knew he wanted to stay home so the in-state prospect pulled the trigger and committed to West Virginia.

“The visit overall was fantastic,” he said. “They’ve made a lot of adjustments to the facilities and the coaches made me feel like a priority. They want me to play defensive back.”

The Mountaineers offered Martin following an impressive camp performance in June and immediately shot up his list in large part because of his interest in the program and proximity. Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson served as the lead recruiter but he also was able to get close with both cornerbacks coach Doug Belk and safeties coach Matt Caponi.

West Virginia is targeting him as a player that could fill roles at cornerback or safety.

"I've known I was going to commit and after the Showtime Camp I just felt I needed to stay home," he said. "I just feel comfortable and loved here in this state and I want to continue the legacy that'll be left behind."

Martin becomes the second in-state prospect to select West Virginia in this class behind Martinsburg (W.Va.) linebacker Dewayne Grantham.

Overall, he represents the ninth commitment in the class and the first true safety.