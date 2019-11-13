Deuce McBride plays an old-school game in a new aged basketball world and he’s just fine with that.

Getting back on defense, diving on the floor, a repertoire from the mid-range level and remaining composed on the floor screams three-year veteran not first year player. But those things have been ingrained in him from a young age to get him to this stage.

The son of former Xavier basketball player Walt, the younger McBride recalls his father instilling many of those in him from the time he could pick up a basketball.

“My dad always taught me how to play old school,” he said.

That only continued into the high school ranks when he played for Carl Kremer while also serving as a quarterback for Archbishop Moeller’s football team.

“Deuce had an advantage of being coached pretty dog-gone good before he got here,” head coach Bob Huggins said.

He’s always practiced never get too high or too low in a specific situation because basketball is a game that is going to present both sides of the coin is rapid succession. Sure, he was admittedly nervous before taking the floor but after taking a few deep breaths was ready to go.

His time on the football field under center also helped to foster that as he was forced to play collected to make the right reads as much larger defensive linemen were bearing down on him.

It was McBride that played almost exclusively in the second half in the season opening win over Akron seeing 19 of his 29 total minutes in that frame. A lot of trust for a first-year player but his final stat line backs up the move with a very workman 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Extensive film work also played a role in him taking the reins in the second half as he had an understanding of where to go with the basketball and what to do with getting guys in the right spot.

But perhaps most surprising given today’s standards is that he didn’t even attempt a three-pointer. That’s because while others are focused on threes and attacking the rim, McBride embraces an often-forgotten aspect of basketball in the mid-range game.

Get used to jump stops and floaters.

“The mid-range shot is always underrated. It’s my go-to,” he said. “Being able to raise up in front of your defender and shoot it in is one thing I’ve always had in my game.”

Two-points is two-points, and McBride is fine with embracing the “old-man” aspects of the mid-range due to the success he’s seen of some of the greats have with that area of the floor.

“Kobe (Bryant) used mid-range, Michael (Jordan) used mid-range and LeBron (James) they all use it. And if you really watch all the great basketball players they have a mid-range shot,” he said. “If it goes in the hoops nobody is mad. I’m going to keep shooting it.”

That area of the floor also could present itself for scoring opportunities naturally as teams will likely double the post players for the Mountaineers so if McBride can find the open spots behind the defense it could lead to baskets.

While it’s always been a big part of his game, McBride fostered it even more after returning from an ankle injury that cost him all but two games of his junior season.

“Not having that extra step to get it to the rim you can pull up in front of guys because I’m a little taller, longer and knock it in,” he said. “It’s going to be hard to guard.”

It’s a forgotten element to the game of basketball but one that McBride believes could become his niche and just another part to his old school skill set.

“At the end of the day if it gets the ball in the hoop, everybody is going to be clapping,” he said.