WVSports - McBride scores 20 as WVU downs No. 19 Richmond

West Virginia’s offense exploded early on Sunday, keeping its foot on the gas without looking in the rearview mirror.

Not even once did the No. 11 Mountaineers flinch on Sunday afternoon, coasting to a 87-71 victory over the No. 19 Richmond Spiders.

Led by guard Miles McBride with 20 points, West Virginia (6-1) totaled to shoot 58% from the field, including a season-high 57% from the 3-point line.

It all started for the Mountaineers in the first half, with the group combining to form a much-improved offensive group compared to Friday's game against North Texas.

West Virginia also took full advantage of the Spiders’ miscues, exploiting their 12 first-half turnovers for 15 points. The Mountaineers entered halftime with an immense 52-30 lead over the No. 19 team in the country.

Despite a second half that was much more even matched, Richmond was unable to gain enough ground to mount a legitimate comeback attempt.

West Virginia shot less consistently from the field in the second half, but it did not have a substantial impact.

The Spiders shot a worsened 39% from the field in the second half, but the Mountaineers’ lead never dipped below 16, resulting in the easy 87-71 victory over the Spiders.

Behind McBride, West Virginia had four other players finish with double-digit points: Taz Sherman (15), Sean McNeil (12), Oscar Tshiebwe (12) and Derek Culver (10).

Culver led the Mountaineers in rebounding, finishing with 11 and earning his fourth double-double of the season.

Conference play tips off the next time the Mountaineers hit the court as West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Friday. The 9 p.m. broadcast will be televised on ESPNU.