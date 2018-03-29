Freshman defensive lineman Lamonte McDougle has informed the West Virginia coaching staff that he will soon transfer from the program. He is expected to be granted his official release by Friday.

McDougle earned ESPN freshman All-American honors after his lone season with the Mountaineers where he started nine games and racked up 23 tackles to go along with two sacks.

The rising sophomore has been held out of spring practice after undergoing shoulder surgery, but was still expected to remain an important part of West Virginia's defensive line next season.

He surprised many with the impact he made during the season, especially as a freshman and undersized defensive lineman.

“He looked different than the rest of them out there, which is why he was the player of the game,” Holgorsen said of McDougle's performance against Kansas last season. “I’m glad we had one of them that filled gaps and got off blocks and made some plays.”

With McDougle's departure, this leaves the nose tackle position on the team's defensive line wide open.

Sophomore Darius Stills, who has emerged as a top defensive lineman for West Virginia over the course of spring, will now likely be the next man up since he's already been filling in for McDougle during spring practices.

“We’re at the point right now with him that he’s one of the best guys on our defense,” defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said.

McDougle was a three-star recruit from Deerfield Beach High in Plantation, Florida and signed with West Virginia over offers from Washington State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Penn State and among others.

His father, Stockar McDougle, was a first-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions and played eight NFL seasons. McDougle’s uncle, Jerome McDougle, won a national championship with Miami in 2001 and played in the NFL for six seasons.