Offensive tackle Colton McKivitz will return for his senior season at West Virginia.

The Ohio native announced his decision on social media.

"After careful consideration and talking with my family, I have decided to return for my senior season and earn my degree at West Virginia University. I am excited to help lead this team as we start a new era under coach Neal Brown," he wrote.

McKivitz started every game this past season spending the bulk of his time at right tackle. Over the course of the year he saw a total of 884 snaps, most on the team, and was second only to departing senior Yodny Cajuste on the Pro Football Focus grading scale up front.

After redshirting during his first season with the program, McKivitz started 23 games over his first two years and was thrust into the lineup after an injury to Cajuste as a redshirt freshman.

The return of McKivitz gives West Virginia an experienced option to slot at offensive tackle heading into Brown's first year as the head coach.