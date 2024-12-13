Meet The Opponent: Memphis Tigers

It was announced that West Virginia will face No. 25 Memphis in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

Memphis finished the regular season 10-2, going 6-2 in the American Athletic Conference. They also won seven of their last eight games to end the regular season.

Notable wins for the Tigers include a recent 34-24 win over No. 17 Tulane in the final week of the regular season, as well as a 20-12 win over Florida State.

Ryan Silverfield is in his fifth season with Memphis, compiling a 41-20 record in his time with the Tigers. Memphis is currently ranked 25th in the country, and this is the second time in Silverfield's tenure the Tigers have been ranked.

He is also 3-0 in bowl games as the head coach at Memphis.

Offensively, quarterbacking the Tigers is Seth Henigan. Henigan has completed 64.5 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,208 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has 72 rushes for 129 yards and a score this year. Henigan is also the AAC's all-time leading passer and is the winningest quarterback in Memphis history.

Memphis had the fourth-best passing attack and sixth-best rushing attack in the American this season, averaging just north of 35 points per game, which ranked second in their conference.

Running back Mario Anderson Jr. finished third in the AAC in rushing with 1,292 yards and 17 touchdowns. Ten receivers compiled at least 90 yards this season for the Tigers, led by Roc Taylor, who had 834 receiving yards, tops in the AAC.

Defensively, the Tigers allowed 22.8 points per game, which was third-best in the AAC. This was fueled by their stout rushing defense, which allowed 103.9 yards per game.

Chandler Martin is the name who stands out on defense, finishing with 94.0 total tackles, 15 TFLs, 7.0 sacks, and an interception. Davion Ross had 45.0 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions, while William Whitlow Jr. had 23.0 tackles, 7.0 TFLs, and 4.0 sacks.

Memphis had ten interceptions on the season and led the AAC in fumbles recovered with 15.

This will be the first-ever meeting between West Virginia and Memphis. The Tigers are appearing in a bowl game for the 11th year in a row. West Virginia has made a bowl for the 20th time in the last 23 years, and this is their 41st appearance all time.

Kickoff in the Frisco Bowl is set for 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 17 from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+.