Michigan WR Fitzpatrick has made multiple visits to WVU and planning more
CINCINNATI – Waterford (Mi.) Mott wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick has been to West Virginia twice in the past several months and is already planning a few more visits.
Fitzpatrick, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, first visited Morgantown for a junior day experience and returned a few weeks later to take in a spring practice.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news