Michigan WR Fitzpatrick has made multiple visits to WVU and planning more

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
CINCINNATI – Waterford (Mi.) Mott wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick has been to West Virginia twice in the past several months and is already planning a few more visits.

Fitzpatrick, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, first visited Morgantown for a junior day experience and returned a few weeks later to take in a spring practice.

