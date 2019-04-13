Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington almost made his college choice a week ago but he wanted to wait and now he’s glad that he did.

While the lure of the Big 10 was always there for a talented prospect growing up in the shadows of the conference, there was just something about West Virginia.

The Mountaineers weren’t going to be the pick at first, but after thinking things over and returning to campus for another visit to take in the spring game he saw more than enough to make the call.