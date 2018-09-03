The Mountaineers were able to nab the offensive tackle on the second time-around after he originally picked the Terrapins over West Virginia in April.

"The coaches were amazing to me. The fans are all about the program and they have a great tradition up there in Morgantown," he told WVSports.com.

Moorer, 6-foot-5, 290-pounds, selected West Virginia over a number of offers including Maryland, Virginia, Indiana, Syracuse and Louisville, among others.

West Virginia continued its recent momentum on the recruiting trail adding a priority target in Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek offensive lineman Parker Moorer committed to the Mountaineers.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect elected to back off that pledge in mid-August but even before then the West Virginia program had seized momentum by getting him on campus for a surprise visit for the annual Showtime Camp in late July.

That trip was important because it allowed Moorer a more in-depth look at the program and campus after only seeing the facilities during his trips during the spring.

Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital served as the lead recruiter for Moorer, as well as offensive line coach Joe Wickline and the program made him a priority from the moment they got involved. Even after his initial pledge to the Terrapins, the coaching staff didn’t give up their pursuit.

“Coach Spavital and Coach Wickline have been recruiting me heavy and never stopped. Even when I was committed to Maryland. Coach (Dana) Holgorsen was great to me many times when I took my two visits up to West Virginia," he said.

The Mountaineers were impressed with the offensive linemen’s size, length and overall athleticism making him an ideal fit for what the program targets at the offensive tackle spots.

Moorer also was in attendance for the season opening win over Tennessee in Charlotte.

"They've always been my top school since my decommitment and when I went to go to the game and got to be around the fans it was just amazing," he said.

Moorer becomes the 17th commitment for West Virginia in the 2019 cycle and is the 11th prospect to pick the Mountaineers since the end of June as the class has taken shape.

He also represents the second offensive lineman in the class to choose the Big 12 Conference football program along with Spotslyvania (Va.) Massaponax offensive lineman Donavan Beaver.

The offensive tackle plans to now effectively shut down his overall recruitment.

"It was a roller coaster ride, but I'm glad it's over," he added.

WVSports.com will have more on the commitment of Moorer in the immediate future.