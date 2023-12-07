Morrissey, six other states file suit on NCAA transfer rule
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with six other states, have filed suit against the NCAA over their transfer rules.
Transfer guard RaeQuan Battle had his immediate eligibility waiver denied and then the subsequent appeal at West Virginia so this is the next step in the process although this is not filed on the behalf of any one athlete.
It's a bi-partisan coalition of states includes West Virginia, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee.
The suit is also filing an injunction for emergency relief for affected student athletes.
Here is the statement by Morrisey.
"Today, in a lawsuit led by Ohio and filed in the Northern District of West Virginia, I joined with six other states to sue the NCAA over their transfer rule. The complaint alleges the NCAA restrains athletes from marketing their labor and is in violation of the Sherman Act.
In our complaint, we discuss the arbitrary and inappropriate way the NCAA has treated RaeQuan Battle and other athletes.
Every athlete must be treated fairly and no organization is above the law. I’m pleased to join this bipartisan effort and believe the law is on our side. It’s time for change to come to the NCAA.
In a separate filing, we are asking the Court for a temporary restraining order against the NCAA to bar them from enforcing their transfer rule."
