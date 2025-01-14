Mountaineer assistant's relationship with Exavier Wilson leads to WVU offer

West Virginia continues to look for players in the 2025 recruiting class and recently extended an offer to Tolton Catholic (Columbia, Mo.) point guard Exavier “Zay” Wilson. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect has recently gained attention from schools and the Mountaineers are the latest program to take notice.

Mountaineer assistant coach Cavel Witter was the one to extend the offer, and the connection between the two goes beyond basketball. Wilson and Witter have had a relationship for quite some time, and the guard appreciates the insight he’s gained from those conversations.

“It’s great. I’ve known him for a while. Every time I would speak to him, it was always about basketball and him telling me ways I can improve my game,” Wilson said.

Wilson has taken a look at West Virginia’s system and sees a lot to like about how the team plays. The program’s approach on the court aligns well with his style and skill set as a player.

“I really like their system. It’s not very complex and really allows you to play ball,” he said.

Wilson discussed his game and what he believes stands out to college coaches, “I would say I’m a good rebounding guard, so once I get it I can just push it up the floor, put guys in the right spot, and make the right play," he said.

West Virginia’s ability to simplify the game and let players utilize their strengths has made a positive impression on Wilson. As his recruitment progresses, the relationship with Witter and the Mountaineers system could make West Virginia a strong contender in landing this talented guard.