The first game of the tournament was a nail-bitter to the final seconds, but it was Maryland coming out on top over WVU, 67-65.

Both teams scored on their opening possessions, but West Virginia was held to a shot clock violation on their next possession.

Erik Stevenson then got a tough bucket inside to tie the game at four, and then Keddy Johnson hit a three to get the game moving for the Mountaineers.

A steal by Stevenson eventually resulted in another bucket for WVU, this time by Tre Mitchell on a good find from Jimmy Bell.

After the first five minutes of play, Stevenson got another bucket in transition to get his team ahead 11-4.

Maryland was locked down by West Virginia early, turning the ball over five times in the first five minutes and going over four minutes without scoring to allow the Mountaineers to take an early lead.

The Terrapins struggles continued, still with just four points and six turnovers through the first eight minutes. West Virginia had scored 11 unanswered points thus far.

Joe Toussaint hit a three with eleven to go to extend the seven minute long 14-0 run.

Tousssaint scored the next points for WVU from range as well, the Mountaineers up by eleven midway through the first half.

With eight minutes to play in the first, Tre Mitchell finished in the paint, the Mountaineers now ahead 21-13.

A three pointer and and-one from Maryland quickly got them back within two.

Another three by Maryland gave them their first lead since early in the contest.

With just under five minutes in the first half, Johnson hit his second three of the night after subbing back in to get his team up by four.

A tough jumper by Stevenson tied the game at 30 with a minute to play in the first.

The half came to a close with West Virginia trailing by two, the score 32-30. Kedrian Johnson led the team with ten points.

Tre Mitchell got to the line to start the second half, where he made one of two free throws.

Two minutes into the second, Johnson fished an and-one to get within four of the Terrapins. Then, Johnson did the same on the next Mountaineer possession to get within one.

Johnson then completed a four point play to take the lead after scoring 10 consecutive points in the last three possessions for West Virginia.

Seth Wilson subbed into the game and quickly made himself noticed with a tough three pointer to extend WVU’s lead to six.

Johnson then hit another three to cap off a 16-0 run for the Mountaineers, 13 of which belonging to Johnson.

Two consecutive turnovers by Maryland resulted in a mid-range jumper by Tre Mitchell to take an eight point lead.

Midway through the second half, Jimmy Bell fouled out for West Virginia who led by just one point.

After a 9-0 Maryland run gave the Terrapins back the lead, Joe Toussaint grabbed a an offensive rebound and finished an and-one to give it back to WVU.

With eight minute remaining, the two teams were tied at 54.

Erik Stevenson hit his first three of the night to give West Virginia a 59-56 lead.

However, with three and a half to play the Mountaineers trailed by two.

A minute later, they trailed by five.

A travel by Maryland have West Virginia the ball down by three with just under 30 seconds remaining.

Tre Mitchell scored to get within one, leaving eight seconds on the clock to attempt to get the ball back and win the game.

The Mountaineers were unable to get a last second heave to fall, resulting in a 65-67 loss to Maryland to end their season.



