Mountaineer Nation made their presence known tonight in the sold out Coliseum, despite the 76-62 loss. The stadium was booming with energy in WVU’s first game back at home since their two game slide to begin league play.

The Mountaineers came out strong on the defensive end, their pressure seemingly catching the Jayhawks off-guard as they shot their first three point attempt off the top of the backboard.

From that point however, Kansas made their next six shots from beyond the arc, to get themselves out to a 22-10 lead over West Virginia.

An and-1 by Tre Mitchell shortened the Jayhawk lead to 10 and moments later, upon being subbed in for Erik Stevenson, Seth Wilson finished a circus layup to get within eight.

Joe Toussaint then subbed in and got right to work, hitting a tough step back three, putting the game at 19-28 with eight minutes of play remaining.

With under a minute to go in the first half, Toussaint hit another step back three, this time drawing a foul in the process, putting the score at 40-34 with under a minute remaining to play.

The half finished with the Mountaineers down 42-35 after a 7-2 run.

Kansas banked in a three to start the second half, but Tre Mitchell responded with a three of his own to even it out.

With ten minutes to go, WVU faced their largest deficit of the night, up 19.

West Virginia was never able to get back into things, resulting in their third consecutive loss to begin league play.

The Mountaineers will look to stop the three game slide from turning into four on Wednesday, January 11th against Baylor.