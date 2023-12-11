Every offseason, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skills on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former West Virginia player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Now that Week 14 of the NFL regular season has passed, here's every former Mountaineer who's active on an NFL roster, with some players growing into professional stars. Although many former WVU stars didn't see the field this week, most are still holding on strong to roster spots, dealing with injuries, or carving out a role with their respective squads.

-- CB Rasul Douglas - Buffalo Bills -

In Buffalo's much-needed win on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Bills battled in a hostile environment and took the 20-17 victory. Douglas was tasked with covering a talented offense of weapons for Kansas City, recording three solo tackles and one pass deflection.

-- OT Colton McKivitz - San Francisco 49ers

In the second matchup of the season against their divisional rival Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers dominated offensively led by a strong performance for the San Francisco offensive line and this former West Virginia offensive tackle.

McKivitz started at the right tackle position for the NFL's top offense once again and led his team to 527 total yards of offense, including 354 passing yards and 173 rushing yards, to take a 28-16 victory at home on Sunday.

-- S Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens

In a depth role this season as a rotational safety for the Ravens, Worley's impact was once again limited in Baltimore's thrilling 37-31 overtime win against rhe Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. With an injury to fellow safety Kyle Hamilton, Worley was given the opportunity to see more action and picked up one solo tackle.

-- LB Tony Fields II - Cleveland Browns -

On Sunday, Cleveland went toe-to-toe with the AFC South leading Jacksonville Jaguars and battled for a tight win on the road. This game was a tale of domination for the Browns' defense, as it had four takeaways and recorded four sacks. However, Fields' impact on this game was modest since finished with just two solo tackles.

-- LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins - The Dolphins face off against the Titans coming up on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

-- TE Trevon Wesco - Tennessee Titans - The Titans face off against the Dolphins coming up on Monday Night Football in Week 14, as these two former Mountaineers clash.





Former Mountaineers who are rostered but did not appear or record a statistic for a variety of reasons in NFL Week 14:





-- QB Geno Smith- Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn't suit up for the Seahawks' Week 14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a groin injury, despite wanting to play.

-- DL Dante Stills - Arizona Cardinals - Arizona has a bye week in Week 14.

-- QB Will Grier - New England Patriots - He remains on the Patriots' practice squad.

-- OG Mark Glowinski - New York Giants - This season, Glowinski has shuffled around into the starting lineup and is currently a backup guard for New York.

-- WR David Sills V - Denver Broncos - He is no longer on Denver's active roster but remains on the team's practice squad.

-- DE Bruce Irvin - Detroit Lions - After being deactivated from Detroit's active roster, he remains on the team's practice squad and was not called up in Week 14.

-- LB Kyzir White - Arizona Cardinals - White remains on injured reserve in Week 14.

-- OG Adam Pankey - Dallas Cowboys - He remains on the Cowboys' practice squad.

-- OT Yodny Cajuste - New York Giants - He remains on the Giants' practice squad.

-- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - New York Giants - Ford-Wheaton will miss the season for the Giants on the team's injured reserve with a torn ACL.