Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 10

The NFL season entered is more than halfway complete as they played week 10 this week. Many former Mountaineers made their mark, while others got to rest up while being on a bye.

Dante Stills and Kyzir White

The Arizona Cardinals remained hot, beating the New York Jets, 31-6 on Sunday. The Cardinals are now 6-4, having won three straight. Kyzir White had five total tackles, while Dante Stills had two total tackles in the win. The Cardinals are now first in the NFC West with a bye week before a road date with the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 24.

Rasul Douglas

Rasul Douglas and the Buffalo Bills improved to 8-2 on the season with a 30-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Douglas finished the game with five total tackles, as the Bills defense forced four total turnovers. The Bills have won five straight as they host the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Beanie Bishop and Zach Frazier

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back in action off a bye week, and with that came the return of Zach Frazier. Frazier, who had been out the two games prior with an injury, returned and received the third-highest grade out of anyone who played. Frazier would be rewarded for his efforts in a celebration of a touchdown as Pittsburgh won, 28-27. Bishop played 33 total snaps, finishing with three total tackles on the afternoon. Pittsburgh improved to 7-2 with the win and are now face the Ravens on Sunday.

Colton McKivitz

McKivitz and the 49ers earned a late win over Tampa Bay this past week. He played in all 64 snaps as the 49ers won 23-20 to help them keep pace with the Cardinals out west.

