Coming off of defeating a top 15 team in Iowa State earlier in the week, the 94-60 was a disappointment for the Mountaineers who were dominated from start to finish.

Texas didn't take much time to get started, much of which due to their defense.

West Virginia had five turnovers through first eight minutes for WVU, a trend that would continue for the Mountaineers who finished the half with 13 turnovers. These turnovers would result in 21 points for the Longhorns, who led by 21 at the break.

WVU found themselves down 10 with eight to go in the first, their first double digit deficit of the night, which would only grow.

A Tre Mitchell pass directly out of bounds led to a Longhorn three pointer to put Texas up by 15.

The Mountaineers went over five minutes without making a field goal to get them into that hole, but Seth Wilson hit his first shot upon being subbed in with six minutes on the clock to end the drought.

Another Texas three put WVU down by 18, however, forcing Coach Huggins to call timeout.

Emmitt Matthews hit a much needed three with just over a minute to go upon being subbed in, but it’s was the Longhorns who had the last laugh, finishing the half with a steal and transition dunk as the game clock expired.

Texas led 51-30 going into the break, with Jabari Rice leading the scoring with 14 points in just seven minutes. Emmitt Matthews led WVU with 12 on 5-7 shooting.

The second half didn’t get any better for the Mountaineers, as with five minutes remaining they were down by 35.

It was an unfortunate trip to Texas for WVU, the final scoring ending at 94-60, but they will get another shot at a top program in Baylor on Monday, February 13th before returning to Morgantown.







